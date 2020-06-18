18.6.2020 -The European Commission has launched ‘Europe’s culture – close to you’, a social media campaign focused on sustainable cultural tourism. Featuring cultural sites and initiatives around Europe, this campaign will promote the re-discovery of Europe’s manifold treasures, both natural and cultural.The coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact, not only on Europeans’ health and well-being, but also on the EU tourism sector. In this context, Europe’s rich and diverse culture and heritage play a significant role, as cultural tourism represents around 40% of tourism in the EU. The recovery plan for the tourism sector, presented by the European Commission on 13 May, will give new impetus to this important branch of the European economy.Re-open EU, a dedicated web platform with an interactive map developed by the Joint Research Centre, was recently launched by the Commission to help people confidently plan their travels and holidays during the summer and beyond. More: here

Source: EC Press