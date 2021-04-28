Events in Slovenia at the European week

28.4.2021 – The Office of the European Parliament and the Representation of the European Commission in Slovenia are preparing a series of events for citizens on the occasion of this year’s Europe Week. Their common thread will be a conference on the future of Europe, which will be launched at pan-European level on Europe Day, 9 May, in Strasbourg. This year, we have extended Europe Day activities to the whole week; we will start on Monday, 3 May, on World Press Freedom Day, when the Office of the European Parliament in Slovenia will host an online discussion on EU media in Studio Evropa. In addition to Members of the European Parliament, representatives of international journalists’ associations will also take part in the debate. Among other things, there will be talks on the announced new European legislative proposal on media freedom. On Thursday, 6 May, at 8 pm, the Representation of the European Commission in Slovenia and Ground Floor will host the online event New European Bauhaus: Cultural, Environmental and Social Revival of Europe? The event is part of the Stre (a) smaller cycle, and the conversation, which you will be able to follow on Facebook and You Tube, will be followed by d.j. live concert. The new European Bauhaus is a creative and interdisciplinary initiative of the European Commission, which aims to create new ways of living sustainably at the crossroads of art, culture, social inclusion, science and technology. On Saturday, 8 May, the Youth Council of Slovenia, in cooperation with the Office of the European Parliament in Slovenia, will prepare a European treasure hunt. Participants will walk the streets in the center of Ljubljana and, while searching for treasure, stop at important buildings that helped build the EU or were built with the help of European funds. On Europe Day, 9 May, an event will be held in Strasbourg to mark the start of a conference on the future of Europe. The event will take place live as well as online with the participation of citizens and performances by the Presidents of the three EU institutions and French President Emmanuel Macron. It will also be colored by the cultural program. On Sunday evening at 8 pm, we invite you to the television screens, as Television Slovenia will broadcast the entertaining show Europe Day at Home on its second program in cooperation with the Representation of the European Commission in Slovenia. Matevž Šalehar – Hamo, Aleksandra Ilijevski, Lara Love, JAMirko, Aco Biščević, Metod Banko, Ana Bezjak, Neža Vasle, Boštjan Gombač, Momento Cigano, RA Slovenia Symphony Orchestra and Bernarda Žarn will perform. Mojca Mavec from Brussels will speak with the guests about the conference on the future of Europe. The show will be repeated on Saturday, May 15, at 6 pm on the second channel of Television Slovenia. On Monday, 10 May, the Office of the European Parliament in Slovenia will host an online discussion at Studio Evropa, dedicated to the European Social Summit, which will take place on 7 May in Porto, Portugal. The discussion will be divided into two parts; in the first, participants, members of the European Parliament, representatives of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, social partners and experts will summarize the conclusions of the meeting in Porto, and in the second there will be talks on young people in the EU. In the light of the conference on the future of Europe, the interlocutors will present ideas and initiatives for the development and upgrading of the EU in the social field, which is currently largely the responsibility of the Member States. Europe Day will also be marked by a new generation of EUROPE DIRECT 2021-2025 points, which informs you free of charge in your local environment (Koper, Novo mesto, Hrastnik, Celje, Maribor and Murska Sobota) and answers your questions about the EU. More information at www.europedirect.si Various activities during the European Week will also be prepared by high school students participating in the European Parliament Ambassador School (EPAS) project. In this school year, the pan-European educational project EPAS connects as many as 70 secondary schools and student dormitories from all over Slovenia. You can read more about the project athere

source: EC Press