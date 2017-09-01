Invitation to Tyrol

The European Forum Alpbach, where each summer gather more than 700 promising young people from more than 60 countries, will be held from 16 August to 1 September 2017 under the umbrella title “Conflict and Cooperation ‘. The forum, in the idyllic Tyrolean village, will held more than 20 seminars with renowned academics and more than 200 plenary sessions, round tables and discussions, young people, together with thousands of prominent guests from politics, successful businessmen, prominent academics and other participants discussed on pressing current issues. More on the forum you can read on the website https://www.alpbach.org/en/