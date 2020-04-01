Live web “COVID -19″

1.4.2020 – Live webinar “COVID-19: European Coordinated Response to the pandemic” on 3 April at 11.00 CET On Friday, 3 April from 11.00-12.30 CET, the EU Health Policy Platform will host a live webinar “COVID-19: European Coordinated Response to the pandemic”. The webinar will start by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) presenting an epidemiological situation and risk assessment of COVID-19. The European Commission will then give an overview on how it is supporting the Member States in this pandemic. The webinar will proceed with a presentation by NGOs on the protection of the elderly and other groups at risk, after which there will be a virtual roundtable on NGOs’ and stakeholders’ concerns and suggested best practices. Agenda and practical information to participate in this webinar Background: The EU Health Policy Platform is an interactive tool to boost discussions about public health concerns, share knowledge and best practices. The Platform invites you to exchange with others, pool your expertise in joint statements and disseminate actions among a wide audience. More: here

Source: EC Press