More violence in famillies during pandemic

18.5.2020 – The Commission has recently published the reports on implementation of the Victims’ Rights Directive and the Directive on European Protection Order. These two reports assess and analyse the national measures implementing the Directives. Under the Victims’ Rights Directive, victims of crime have rights to protection, support and access to justice. The Directive on the European Protection Order (EPO) allows for an extended protection to persons in danger who are travelling or moving to another EU country. The reports show that EU Member States still need to do a lot to tap into the full potential of these instruments. The European protection orders are still rarely used, mostly because of a lack of awareness about the instrument and because of the insufficient national protection schemes. The Commission will soon adopt an EU Victims’ Rights Strategy (2020-2025). More: here

