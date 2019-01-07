Rovigo – looking for a new identity

7.1.2019 – The town of Rovigo was first recorded in 828, and means in Greek “the city of roses”. The city and its surroundings have been, for centuries owned by the local and the foreign merchants. In the 19th century, after the Napoleonic period, the Austrians called it the royal city. In the course of the several decades, with the development of industrialization from the agricultural sector, it became a city with the institutions of historical, cultural, artistic, business and industrial and tourist importance. In recent years it has undergone a multifaceted urban renewal and has become an important cultural, educational, business and tourist destination. More: euportal.si

Author: Nevenka Likar Žužek

Source: Euportal press