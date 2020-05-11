Slovene Breakup

11.5.2020 – Author: Jože Možina. The book “Slovenski razkol” has 624 large format pages in color printing. It contains 217 facsimiles of documents and photographs of all parties involved, many for the first time. The monograph also includes 15 maps and 35 graphs made especially for this book, which show more accurately than ever the course of the war from the point of view of the victims, which is in many ways shocking. It is also equipped with longer summaries in English, German and Italian, as well as a nominal and local index. More: here

Source: Iskreni.net