27.11.2018 – As part of the campaign # SaferInternet4EU, the European Commission has announced the winners of the competition for online safety, media literacy and online hygiene. In the category of teachers, Nina Jelen and Podkum Elementary School Ivana Skvarče won the first place for their “Traveling around the World” project. The classroom was turned into a virtual world where pupils got a digital identity and decided which information they would share with others. More: here

Source: EC Press